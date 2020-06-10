Darfur war crime suspect hands himself to ICC

A leader of the Janjaweed militia movement accused of a lead role in the slaughter in Sudan’s troubled region of Darfur has handed himself in to the custody of the International Criminal Court, APA learnt on Wednesday.Ali Kushayb who faces a 50-count charge of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur surfaced in the Central African Republic where he surrendered to the ICC.

Kushayb is accused of taking an active role in the conflict in Darfur between 2000 and 2004, prompting an arrest warrant against him in 2007.

The conflict in Darfur led to the death of an estimated 300,000 people and the displacement of millions more.

Sudan’s ousted president Omar al-Bashir also faces war crimes charges by the ICC.

The new authorities in Khartoum are ambivalent about handing him over to the ICC for trial.