International › APA

Happening now

Darfur warlord pleads not guilty to ICC charges

Published on 15.06.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Ali Kushayb, the man accused of playing a leading role in war crimes and crimes against humanity in western Darfur on Monday pleaded not guilty to the charges before the International Criminal Court.Appearing before the ICC a week after he handed himself in at the Central African Republic, Kushayb maintained that he had committed no crime in Darfur. 

Ali  Kushayb who faces a 50-count charge of war crimes and crimes against  humanity in Darfur surfaced in the Central African Republic where he surrendered to the ICC last week. 

He is accused of taking an active role in the conflict in Darfur between 2000 and 2004, prompting an arrest warrant against him in 2007.

The conflict in Darfur led to the death of an estimated 300,000 people and the displacement of millions more.

Sudan’s ousted president Omar al-Bashir also faces war crimes charges by the ICC.

The new authorities in Khartoum are ambivalent about handing him over to the ICC for trial. 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top