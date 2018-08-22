“Day Zero” averted as Cape Town’s water levels rise

Residents of South Africa’s mother city and tourism mecca – Cape Town – are breathing a sigh of relief following heavy rains that have raised the city’s dam levels to over the 60 percent mark.According to the Cape Town City Council, dam levels in the past week have increased by 1.3 percent to 60.1 percent of storage capacity, leading the average water consumption to rise from 519 million to 527 million litres daily.

The city council said it was encouraged by this development, and thanked residents and others for continuing to conserve water use – thereby saving the city from reaching what was known as “Day Zero” water supply.

Day Zero meant that there would be no water to use once the dams completely dried up – leaving city residents with dry throats, the city council said.

“Conserving remains a priority effort to ensure that we build a buffer against the summer months ahead,” the city said on Tuesday.

The city’s water supply has been under watch in the past three years due to drought, which left the dams nearly empty, forcing the officials to start water rationing by limiting the number of litres a person could use daily.

Despite the good rain, the city has encouraged the residents to save water through rationing to ensure an adequate supply last long enough to reach the next rain season.