Death toll climbs to 67 in Ethiopia’s violence

At least 67 people were killed and several others injured in the latest outbreak of violence in Oromia state of Ethiopia, reports said on Saturday.54 of them were attacked to death by stones, sticks and sharp weapons as 13 others were shot dead by gun bullets, Oromia Police Commissioner Kefyalew Tefera told the Media on Saturday.

The commissioner said hundreds of suspects have been arrested for instigating the violence in which 213 people were reportedly wounded.

According to the commissioner, the suspects would be accused of turning the ‘demonstration’ into violent religious and ethnic clashes and attempting to cause damage on churches and mosques.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Defense on Friday announced deployment members of the country’s force in violence hit cities and towns of Oromia regional state.

Defense Indoctrination and Public Relations Director Major General Mohamed Tessema, said members of the defense force have been deployed since late on Thursday in Ambo, Bishoftu, Bale Robe, Adama, Modjo, Dire Dawa and Harar towns and cities.

The Major General admitted delay in the deployment of the force and that caused greater damage and loses of lives. Had been the deployment of the defense force, the violence would have been turned into even more violent and the protesters could have gone attacking religious institutions and public properties.