Death toll in Mali attacks jumps to 38

The death toll of Monday’s attacks on two villages in central Mali has risen from 14 to 38, according to a government statement released Tuesday night in Bamako.The assailant targeted the villages of Gandafani 2 and Yoro located in the district of Koro, not far from the border with Burkina Faso.

These attacks occur in a context of insecurity in central Mali. On June 9, 35 civilians were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the village of Sobanou, located in the area of Bandiagara in the same region.