Decisive day for Anglophone detainees at military court

Today might prove to be very decisive in the fate of Mancho Bibixy, Tsi Conrad and six other anglophones detained in relations to the ongoing crisis in the South West and North West regions.

The defence counsel is expected to plead its case today at the court after requesting an adjournment two weeks ago to better prepare their file.

At the last court session, the prosecution as well as the civil party used at least three hours to to convince the presiding magistrate to slam a death sentence on the anglophone detainees for their acts which according to them have led to loss of lives and property.

« We asked for an adjournment because we think we are pleading for persons who risk a death sentence so it is important, if not a question of responsibility to better prepare our defence before engaging the court, » Barrister Claude Assira, one of the lawyers of the defence team said at the end of the last court session.

« We know that there are a lot of consequences on what we are going to say, that is why we can not just jump into any defence without a proper review, » he added.

It is only after the defence plead their case that the magistrate will pronounce a sentence on the detainees.