Denis Sassou N’Guesso issues Chad warning

The Congolese president Denis Sassou Nguesso has urged his peers in the Central Africa region to make a stronger commitment to a peaceful transition in Chad.A destabilized Chad would have serious consequences for several African countries, he warned.

Aware of this reality, the countries of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) held an extraordinary summit on Friday on the situation in Chad against the backdrop of tackling terrorism in Africa.

“In the delicate phase that this brotherly country is going through, we must take full measure of the political, diplomatic and security stakes for our community and bear in mind their geostrategic importance for the future of our sub-region,” Sassou N’Guesso said.

“Our duty and responsibility towards the sub-region challenge us, once again, today,” added President Sassou Nguesso who is the current chair of the ECCAS.

On this basis, he urged other Central Africa leaders “to an even stronger commitment to a peaceful transition” in Chad.

The Chadian Head of State, Mahamat Idriss Deby, who has led the country since the death of his father Idriss Deby Itno last April, was represented by his Prime Minister, Pahimi Padacké Albert.