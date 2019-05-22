Deported rebel spokesperson to appear before Rwandan court

The spokesperson of the so called National Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FLN), Maj. Callixte Nsabimana a.k.a Sankara who was deported recently from the Comoros Island will appear Thursday before the Gasabo Primary Court in Kigali city.He is to be formally charged there, a judicial source confirmed Wednesday.

Since his deportation in April this year, Maj. Sankara has been in custody over a litany of terrorism-related charges, the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) said.

“After investigations conducted by judicial police and prosecutors, the case submitted to court for pre-trial arraignment,” the prosecuting authority said in a message posted on Twitter.

It said that prosecution received Nsabimana’s file from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) since last week and the former legally have five days to conduct their own investigation before which they could produce the suspect in court.

Judicial reports indicate that Maj. Nsabimana has been wanted over several offenses committed on Rwandan soil.

It said that these crimanal offenses include forming an irregular armed group, complicity in committing terrorist acts, conspiracy and incitement to commit terrorist acts, taking persons hostage; murder; and looting.

The alleged FLN rebel group which emerged mid last year declared war on Rwanda and has since been involved in insecurity acts in the jungles of Nyungwe in the south of Rwanda, reports said.