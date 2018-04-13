Deputy Sports Minister, Sports Authority Chairman suspended over visa fraud

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Sports, Mr. Pius Enam Hadzie, and the Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Robert Sarfo Mensah, have been suspended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following the news that some people engaged in visa fraud by posing as journalist to participate in the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, said their suspension followed preliminary investigations by the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) into the circumstances that led to the arrest of 60 Ghanaians, who attempted to enter Australia for the games under false pretense

.

Three others, Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Kwadwo Baah Agyeman, Board Chairman of the NSA and Mohammed Sahnoon, the Chief-de-Maison of Team Ghana, in addition to two people, fingered in the allegation, Chrustiana Ashley and Hussein Addy, had been deported.

The visa scandal attracted the attention of the Ghanaian President, who decided to delve into the issue to help forestall any such future occurrence.