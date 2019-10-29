Desert Locust poses serious threats in Eastern Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Agriculture said it has begun preventive measures to control desert locust infestation in various parts of the country.The desert locust swarms migrated from the Middle East through Yemen and Somaliland posed a threat in Tigray, Afar, Somali and Amhara regional states as well as Dire Dawa city administration.

Several vehicles, a team of experts and two aerial spray planes were sent to the areas to battle the invasion, Sani Redi, State Minister of Agriculture told journalist on Tuesday

The operations being carried out to control the swarms by the youth in their respective areas are bearing fruit, he said.

Locusts, which can travel 60-70 km in an hour and up to 300km in a day, consume most vegetation in their path.

The desert Locust reportedly destroyed grass and shrubs and standing crops in country’s eastern part of the country

Plants Conservation Director with the Ministry Zebdios Flato told journalists on Monday that that the desert locusts have destroyed grass and shrubs on several districts of Tigray, Afar and Somali regional states since its appearance in September this year.

The desert locust has caused no serious damages on crops but ravaged grasses and shrubs in east Amhara, South eastern of Tigray and eastern Oromia and Dire Dawa administration.

The relatively larger size and scattered population in Tigray, Amhara Afar and Somali regions has made the controlling operation difficult. The Oromia, Harare Dire Dawa administrations have teamed up in control the spread of the locust.

According to the Ethiopian Metrological Agency and the prolongation of the rainy season will create favorable environment for the desert locust to breed and spread to other parts of the country.