Detained Ambazonia leaders make first public appearance since arrest

Ambazonia leaders have appeared in pubic for the first time since their arrest and extradition from Nigeria.

Sissiku Ayuk Tabe and others, all dressed in lemon green, blue and black track suits, were seen this morning heading straight into the magistrate’s chamber.

According to Journalducameroun.com’s reporter on the field, the Ambazonian leaders arrived the Yaounde Appeal court today at exactly 12:34 as their lawyers seek to plead a Habeas corpus motion filed in.

Going by the report, the ten leaders dressed in tracksuits, were all smiling as they headed straight into the magistrate’s chamber where the hearing is presently taking place behind closed doors.

Security has been tightened at the Court as family members and the press watch from a far distance.

More to follow….