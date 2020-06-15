Detained in US: What next for Jammeh hitman?

Michael Sang Corea, a former member of a hit squad which was directly answerable to ousted President Yahya Jammeh is being detained in the United States where he appeared before a federal judge last week, charged with torturing political opponents.Corea was accused of taking part in the torture of suspected plotters including civilians of an abortive coup aimed at toppling Jammeh in 2006.

The fate of the 41-year old former member of the Gambia Armed Forces remains in the balance with criminal proceedings against him already underway in the US for alleged abuses committed in The Gambia.

In 2019, the goverment had issued arrest warrants against several former jungler hitmen who are still at large including Michael Sang Corea, Nuha Badjie, Sanna Manjang, Lt Solo Bojang, Lt Momodou Jarju, Borra Colley, Malick Manga, Staff sergeant Sulayman Sambou.

They are all charged with murders and dismembering the bodies of their alleged victims.

There is no indication yet of Banjul’s readiness to approach Washington with a request for Corea’s extradition.

No extradition treaty exist between The Gambia and the United States.

A few US-based Gambians were tried and jailed for taking part in a failed coup bid against Jammeh in December 2014.

An anonymous observer in Banjul recently told the African Press Agency that given the fact that Corea is on trial in the United States, it would be highly unlikely that Washington would grant any request from Banjul to extradite him to face justice.

During testimonies before Gambia’s truth commission, several former junglers testified that they had taken active roles in the torture and killing of perceived opponents of the Jammeh government.

Corea was named severally as having participated in the torture of alleged coup plotters in 2006 and other violations meted out on political detainees through the course of a 14-year period.

He had fled to the United States in 2016 shortly before Jammeh lost the country’s last presidential election to eventual successor Adama Barrow.