DG lauds establishment of Bureau of Public Procurement

The Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mr. Mamman Ahmadu, says that the establishment of the BPP was a laudable idea and the way to go to salvage Nigeria from the throes of corruption.Receiving a delegation of the Edo State Public Procurement Agency (ESPPA) on a week-long study tour of BPP procurement activities in Abuja on Monday, Ahmadu said: “The visionaries who saw the future thought well as due process will revive the economy of our dear country.”

He said that Nigeria’s development as a nation could be sustained through collective growth and due process to be championed by the BPP.

Ahmadu added that due process was a welcome development that would help the country to achieve its set objectives with the public procurement reform.

“The public procurement process in line with transparency and accountability will change the narrative in this administration.

“In this regard, players must be responsible to help Nigeria reach its desired goal by way of treading the path of good governance just like other sane climes,” he said.

According to him, the visit by ESPPA will further consolidate the relationship of the states procurement agencies with that of the federal so that they will be on the same page in the reform process.

The Managing Director of ESPPA, Mr. Henry Idogun, said that building capacity and deepening the procurement process through synergy with BPP was the right thing to do in order to prevent corruption in the country.

He added that ESPPA had a robust E-Procurement Unit (E-Registration) to help in upholding the spirit of transparency, which was the hallmark of due process.

BPP was established by the Public Procurement Act, 2007 as the regulatory authority responsible for the monitoring and oversight of public procurement.

The Bureau harmonises existing government policies and practices by regulating, setting standards and developing the legal framework and professional capacity for public procurement in Nigeria.

Its establishment aimed at building and sustaining an efficient country procurement system that meets international best practices.