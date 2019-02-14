DG urges corps members to be neutral in discharging electoral duties

Published on 14.02.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure,

has warned thousands of corps members involved in the conduct of elections to stay away

from politicians.He advised the corps members to be transparent and neutral during and after the elections.

Kazaure, who was represented by a Director in the scheme, Hajiya Fadima Mohammed, gave

the warning at a sensitisation workshop organised for corps members on Wednesday in Kano.

He said the warning became necessary so that members of the corps would not be induced

with money by the politicians.

The director-general charged them to be transparent and neutral before, during and after the

elections.

He gave assurance that their welfare had been adequately factored into the welfare and

security arrangement for administering the elections.

He further called on the corps members to take all the security tips they were taught

seriously during the elections.

Kazaure said that the general elections would serve as an opportunity to consolidate and

improve on the successes earlier recorded in our democracy.

“You are expected to handle this national assignment with high sense of patriotism,

responsibility and integrity as the INEC ad-hoc staff,“ he said.

In his address, the NYSC Coordinator in Kano, Alhaji Ladan Baba, assured the corps members

that the scheme, INEC and all the security agencies were doing everything possible to ensure

their safety and welfare.

He enjoined them to shun any form of character that would go against the Electoral laws.

In his speech, the INEC Resident Commissioner in Kano State, Prof. Riskuwa Arab-Shehu,

said the commission`s major priority was the safety of the corps members.

Arab-Shehu. who was represented by the Public Relations Officer of the Commission,

Alhaji Garba Lawal, called on the ad-hoc staff, especially the Presiding officers, to take

full charge of the polling units and should not allow anyone make a decision for them

except the INEC officials.

He said the commission had provided the corps members with accommodation very close

to the collation centres across all the wards in the state.

“We have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU with the Kano Chapter of

the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to provide vehicles to convey

election materials and officials to all wards,“ he said.

He said the commission would ensure that the welfare of ad hoc staff and their allowances

were paid immediately after the elections.