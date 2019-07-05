Diamond-dependent Botswana sets up task team to diversify economy

As part of efforts to wean the economy from over-reliance on diamond, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has appointed a 17-member task force to come up with strategies to help diversify the economy.Dubbed the National Transformation Strategy Team, Masisi on Friday appointed economist Moatlhodi Sebabole as chairperson of the team.

Other members of the team include permanent secretary to the President Carter Morupisi and scholars from the University of Botswana.

Masisi said the main focus of the task team would be to, among other things, achieve a diversified economy, an export-led economy as well as economy that is open to foreign direct investment.

It would also be responsible for formulation of the National Transformative Strategy, working closely with the Vision 2036 Council to ensure attainment of the country’s vision.