Digitisation Increases Cameroon’s Tax Revenues by 140%

Tax revenue mobilised on behalf of the central government increased by 140% between 2010 and 2022, from CFAF 992 billion FCFA to 2 384 billion FCFA reports Business in Cameroon.

The Director General of Taxes, Modeste Mopa Fatoing revealed these figures on September 13th, 2022 in Douala, during consultations with economic operators as part of the preparation of the 2023 budget of the State of Cameroon, this performance is to be attributed to the reforms implemented within the tax administration for over 10 years. All these reforms are mainly aimed at optimising tax collection, particularly through the de-materialisation of procedures, from declaration to payment.

“Today, everything is completely done online at the level of large, medium, small and micro enterprises in the regional capitals. It is possible to register from one’s phone or computer, and to pay tax without going to the tax office. There is no longer a cashier at the tax office. Even the various tax certificates can now be obtained online,” the Director said at the coordination meeting in June 2022.

As a result of this race to digitalization, the time spent by the taxpayer to fulfill his tax obligations has dropped from more than 600 hours per year before the reform to less than 20 hours after, said the tax authorities on Tuesday in Douala. This is a reduction of over 96%.

But beyond this simplification of procedures and the considerable reduction of contacts between tax officials and taxpayers, formerly marked by hassles and informal deals, digitization has also facilitated payments, which are also more secure. For example, for the 2021 tax year, 10 billion FCFA in tax revenue was collected via mobile money from mobile phone operators, which is almost half of the 25 billion FCFA paid by taxpayers at bank counters, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.