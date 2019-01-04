Dion Ngute appointed as Cameroon’s new Prime Minister

The Head of State Paul Biya has appointed Joseph Dion Ngute as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Cameroon.

He was appointed by Presidential decree read on State radio on Friday January 5, replacing Philemon Yang.

His appointment comes just 24 hours after his residence was burnt down by unidentified armed men in his native Bobongo, Ekondo Titi sub division in the Ndian division of the South West region.

Before his appointment today, Joseph Dion Ngute was serving as Minister of special duties at the Presidency of the Republic since March 2, 2018 when he was appointed.

Born on March 12, 1954, Joseph Dion Ngute is a career diplomat who bagged a Ph.D at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

He previously served as the as the Director of Advanced School of Administration and Magistracy ENAM in 1991 before he enterred government on the 7 December 1997 when he was appointed as Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in Charge of the Commonwealth- a position he held till March 2, 2018 before moving to the Presidency.

Joseph Dion Ngute, is the paramount ruler of the Barombi tribe, Ndian Division of the South West region.