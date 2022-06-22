Diplomacy: Eto’o And Milla To Sell Cameroon’s Image In Uruguay

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on Friday, June 17, 2022, signed a friendship agreement between the two countries to facilitate exchanges and economic partnerships, win-win.

This is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the visit of Cameroon’s Minister of External Relations to Uruguay. That is the gift by Lejeune Mbella Mbella of the Indomitable Lions jerseys (those of Samuel Eto’o Fils and Roger Milla) to his hosts. A way of consolidating relations between the two countries with two figures who carried the green-red-yellow very high. This was done within the framework of the completion of the framework agreement between Cameroon and Uruguay.

In 2017, the two countries will forge ties of friendship. This marks the start of official relations between the two states. Following this perspective, the Cameroonian Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella travelled to Uruguay to initial the friendship agreements he signed with the Deputy Minister of External Relations of Uruguay, Carolina Batlle Ache. This is a framework agreement for cooperation with the consolidation of diplomatic representations. The Embassy of Cameroon in Brazil, for example, will be placed in charge of Cameroonian affairs in Uruguay and vice versa for the Embassy of Uruguay in Ethiopia which will deal with Cameroon.

For the Cameroonian side, this visit was an opportunity to work on the revitalization and diversification of relations between the two countries. The Cameroonian and Uruguayan diplomats agreed to set the course of their cooperation towards a multidimensional partnership, the need to open as soon as possible, and negotiations for the signing of specific partnership agreements, in various fie at the like agriculture, industry, tourism, education and sport.

The Minister of External Relations trip to Uruguay also revealed that Cameroon holds an important place in the Uruguayan landscape. Plastic art for example from the country like that of Carlos Paez, one of Uruguay’s greatest painters is made with the Bantu culture at the heart of it. No doubt because of his experience in Douala in the 20th century.