Diplomacy : Tension reduces between Cameroon , Chad

The President of the Chadian transition, General Mahamat Idriss Deby received in audience the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh as special envoy of the Cameroonian Head of State on 26 April 2023 in Ndjamena.

This visit comes a few days after Chad’s decision to recall its ambassador to Cameroon for consultations. Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon was carrying a message to the President of the Chadian transition, General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno.

After the dispute that arose between Cameroon and its neighbour Chad over the management of the Chad-Cameroon Pipeline, this 1,070 km pipeline of which more than 900 km is on Cameroonian territory, the special envoy of the Head of State assured that the age-old relations between the two countries remain excellent. “All issues have been addressed and some misunderstandings on this subject have been cleared up. There is really no cloud in the relationship between Cameroon and Chad,” Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh told the media at the end of the hearing.

At the source of this unprecedented diplomatic row in the sub-region, the management of certain assets of the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, sources of “unfriendly actions and contrary to the interests of Chad” on the part of Cameroonian representatives in the boards of directors of Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (Cotco) and Chad Oil Transportation Company (Totco), denounced the Chadian presidency in a statement dated 20 April N’Djamena’s anger stemmed from the deal concluded on 19 April between Savannah Energy, a company that had taken over the assets of the oil giant ExxonMobil through its subsidiary Savannah Midstream Investment Limited (“SMIL”), and Cameroon’s National Hydrocarbons Company (SNH), for the purchase of 10% of its assets.