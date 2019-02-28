Diplomacy: Two new diplomats present letters of credence

The recently appointed ambassadors of Benin and Sao Tome and Principe presented on Monday the advanced copies of their accreditation documents at the Ministry of External Relations.

In two separate audiences granted them by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum, Paulette Adjovi Yekpe and Elise Pereira Afonso de Barros presented their letters of credence.

Paulette Adjovi Yekpe of Benin who will reside in Abuja is a holder of a post-graduate diploma in translation acquired at the Université de Paris III Sorbonne.

Elise Pereira Afonso de Barros on the other hand who will reside in Libreville is a career diplomat who studied political science and international relations in Brazil.