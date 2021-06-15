International › APA

Happening now

Diplomat spends over $2m monthly on duty-free booze – Official

Published on 15.06.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

A South Africa-based diplomat, whose identity and country remains unnamed, reportedly spent US$2.4 million in purchasing duty-free alcohol for personal use in three months, a senior official disclosed on Tuesday.According to Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela, the South African government’s ongoing investigations into the scandal revealed that some of the diplomats who abused their diplomatic privileges sold the booze to the public by setting up drinking joints stocked with the duty-free alcohol.

Last week a number of diplomats from several countries, including Malawi and Lesotho, were declared persona non-grata and given 72 hours to leave South Africa for allegedly trading in duty-free alcohol.

Monyela said the ongoing probe into the scandal found that some of these diplomats allegedly ran their own bars due to the abundant alcohol they accumulated by abusing their duty-free status to purchase the liquor supplies. 

“In one instance, there is one particular diplomat who allegedly spent about $2.4 million in three months on duty-free alcohol,” Monyela said.

The diplomats’ illegal activities are believed to have cost the South African government losing US$6.7 million a month in revenue, he said.

“From the calculations the South African Revenue Service has made, the country was losing US$6.7 million per month” from the illicit alcohol trade. Monyela said.

The official said Pretoria intended to punish diplomats found guilty of abusing the duty-free alcohol purchase privileges. 

“They probably thought they could get away with it because they have been doing it for so long. But government has decided enough is enough. We are going to take action because government can’t be abused in that way,” Monyela said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top