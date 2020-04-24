Former United States Ambassador to Africa Herman J. Cohen has called for a mediation of his country into the crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

The US diplomat made the suggestion after the government of Cameroon released a report recognising the responsibility of its soldiers in the February 14 killings in Ngarbuh, North West Region.

The report added that those responsible for the killings have been arrested and will now face a fair trial.

The finding has welcome by US diplomtat Herman J Cohen as a step to peace while stressing this is an opportunity to initiate a US-led dialogue

“Elements of peace starting to come together in Cameroon: Government transparency about Ngarbuh massacre; U.S. congratulations; anglophone citizens becoming fed up with extremism of separatist militias. Let the U.S.-led talks begin,” Herman K Cohen tweeted