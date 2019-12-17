Dismissal of professors, loss of $400bn dominate Nigerian press

The dismissal of two professors by the University of Abuja over sex-for-grade and the reported loss of over $400 billion to fraud are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The dismissal of two professors by the University of Abuja over alleged inappropriate relationships with some female students of the institution is widely reported by the Daily Trust newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the institution’s spokesman, Habib Yakoob, identified the affected professors as Prof. Adeniji Adedayo Abiodun of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture and Prof. Agaptus Buzo-Chibuzo Orji of the Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education.

The newspaper and many others reported that the Senate President Ahmad Lawan said that the Senate would consider the $30 billion loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Quoting the Justice Minister and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Nation reported that Nigeria has lost over $400 billion to foreign havens.

The minister said the cash was stolen by corrupt leaders and their foreign accomplices, including multinational companies.

It also reported that Nigerians would have the opportunity to decide whether the controversial Hate Speech Bill will be passed, quoting Senate President Ahmad Lawan as saying.

The Guardian said that Bayelsa State is to refund the 13 percent derivation it has received over the years from the disputed Soku oilfield to its neighbouring Rivers State.

It said the development followed a ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which held that the facility located in Akuku-Toru Local Council of Rivers State, belonged to the latter.

ThisDay said 11 days after the National Assembly passed the N10.594 trillion 2020 budget, President Muhammadu Buhari will today sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

Channels Television reported that the police have arrested more than 6,500 high-profile suspected kidnappers, robbers and cultists among other criminals since the beginning of the year.

The Punch said that no fewer than eight state governments have yet to constitute committees on the new minimum wage negotiations, two weeks to the deadline labour gave the states to conclude talks on the wage increase.

The Sun reported that the UK Charity Commission has begun investigating SPAC Nation, a church run by Tobi Adegboyega, a Nigerian pastor, over allegations that its pastors told worshippers to “take out loans and sell their blood in order to pay for the church’s lavish spending”.