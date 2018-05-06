Djibouti backs Morocco’s decision to sever ties with Iran

The Republic of Djibouti has expressed “full” solidarity with Morocco and its “total” support for the Kingdom’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Iran, “in order to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.“In this context, I reaffirm the support of the Republic of Djibouti for all the measures taken by your dear country to guarantee its security and stability, and to face any attempts to undermine its territorial integrity and the security of its citizens,” said Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, who is also Djibouti’s government spokesperson.

In a letter to his counterpart, Nasser Bourita, the Djibouti’s foreign minister insisted on respect of the principles governing relations between states, in the first place, respect for national sovereignty and the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

Morocco announced on Tuesday that it had broken diplomatic relations with Iran, due to the latter’s “confirmed connection with Hezbollah – whose links with Iran are known by everyone – in an alliance with Polisario, against the Kingdom’s national security and supreme interests.”