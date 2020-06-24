Djibouti, Somalia, Qatar reject Egypt’s stance on GERD

Djibouti, Somalia and the State of Qatar have defied Arab League’s resolution requiring Ethiopia to delay filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) until a comprehensive deal is reached with Egypt.The three countries refused on Tuesday to obey the Arab League Resolution that supports Egypt’s stance on GERD during the league’s urgent meeting on issues related to the GERD and the standoff between Libya and Egypt.

The resolution was submitted by Cairo and Arab foreign ministers on Tuesday approved with majority vote.

The refusal by the three member states of the Arab League comes after the UN urged Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt to work together and resolve differences on the GERDthat Ethiopia is undertaking on the Nile.

The League’s meeting also followed standoff of the latest talks on the dam project and Egypt requested the UN Security Council to intervene on the matter.

During his daily press conference on Monday, UN Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric urged the three countries to peacefully resolve their differences.

“We urge Egypt, we urge Ethiopia and Sudan to work together to intensify efforts to peacefully resolve outstanding differences,” he said.

Dujarric also recalled “the importance of the 2015 Declaration of Principles on the dam” that stressed the need for cooperation based on good faith, international law and mutual benefit.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia stressed the Agreement on the Declaration of Principles (DoP) on the GERD shall be respected in its entirety.

The Security Council in its session on Tuesday did not produce any resolution on GERD even though the three countries referred letters to the UN explaining their concerns on the dam.