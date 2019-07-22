International › APA

dolutegravir preferred HIV treatment option – WHO

Published on 22.07.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

Based on new evidence assessing benefits and risks, the use of the HIV drug dolutegravir (DTG) is recommended as the preferred first-line and second-line treatment, the World Health Organization said in a statement on Monday.This include pregnant women and those of childbearing potential especially in Sub-Saharan  Africa, the WHO said.

The move comes after latest scientific findings have  revealed that a new, low-cost, generic, fixed-dose antiretroviral  therapy (ART) combination containing tenofovir, lamivudine, and  dolutegravir was being introduced in many countries in sub-Saharan  Africa.

Initial studies had highlighted a possible link between  dolutegravir and neural tube defects (birth defects of the brain and  spinal cord that cause conditions such as spina bifida) in infants born  to women using the drug at the time of conception.

According to  the Lancet magazine, one of the  the world’s leading independent general  medical journal, the combined benefits of wider dolutegravir use would  offset small increases in predicted neural tube defects.

As for  any medications, informed choice is important. Every treatment decision  needs to be based on an informed discussion with the health provider  weighing the benefits and potential risks, the UN agency said.

WHO  also stresses the importance of providing information and options to  help women make an informed choice. 

To this end WHO has convened an  advisory group of women living with HIV from diverse backgrounds to  advise on policy issues related to their health, including sexual and  reproductive health.

Reports indicate that scaling up  antiretroviral therapy (ART) in sub-Saharan Africa represents a major  achievement, with ongoing challenges, including increasing transmitted  drug resistance, poor coverage of viral load monitoring and low numbers  of people who have fulfilled the criteria for failure of first-line ART  switching to second-line regimens.

WHO now recommends use of the  integrase inhibitor dolutegravir with tenofovir and lamivudine in people  initiating ART and, potentially, in those currently on first-line ART  if they have a recent viral load measurement less than 1000 copies per  mL.5, it said.

Despite the fact that sub-Saharan Africa contains  only about 11 percent of the Earth’s population, the region is the world’s epicenter of HIV/AIDS, according to official estimates.

According  to UNAIDS, all the worst affected countries (with prevalence rates over  20 percent) are contiguous to one another in the lower part of the  continent including South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Namibia,  Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, and Zimbabwe have prevalence rates above 30 percent, reports said.

