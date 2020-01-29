Domestic terrorism is owning up to failure for the Sahel – Analyst

Sahelian states are victims of domestic terrorism because of ineffective development policies, says Wassim Nasr, a journalist with France 24 and a specialist in jihadist movements.By Ibrahima Dione

Is Burkina Faso facing domestic terrorism?

In Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger…, it is easy to say that jihadism is external or foreign. But when we study the situation, we realize that these groups are recruiting locals. Many of the jihadists present in Burkina Faso come from this country. For Mali, Niger… a jihadist movement, such as it is, must necessarily recruit from the locals.

These states find it hard to admit it because it’s a kind of admission of weakness or failure. The military response alone is not enough. The answers must be economic, social and military. There must be a clear change in the relationship between the citizen and the administration.

How do you explain the vulnerability of this country?

There are many reasons. The economic situation is not the best. The army is under-equipped. It’s not in a position to secure the border areas. On the other hand, the jihadist groups are more experienced. They are improving over the years of struggle, recruiting in large numbers and attacking violently.

Poverty is an important factor in explaining the development of terrorism. The state is somewhat absent in these areas. It is often repressive, does not establish a democratic system and does not implement policies for development and protection of citizens. Jihadist movements therefore take advantage of this.

A bill provides for the recruitment of volunteers into the Burkinabe army. Is this a salutary measure?

Similar initiatives have not been successful in other countries. This measure may aggravate the friction between the state and the populations in the areas where jihadist movements operate.

This can lead to the creation of militias. The latter are characterized by a lack of discipline and the frequency of blunders. The recruitment of volunteers can complicate matters for the army and the population. In itself, the ambition to mobilize the population is good but it can be counterproductive.