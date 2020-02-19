Domestic violence: Politician’s wife sues MP for defamation

What was ruling National African Congress lawmaker Boy Mamabolo thinking when he accused opposition Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader Julius Malema of violently abusing his wife during a parliament session?That’s what Mantwa Malema, the wife of the EFF leader, is trying to find out when she filed a defamation lawsuit against Mamabolo on Wednesday.

Mantwa, in addition to the court lawsuit, said she was demanding Mamabolo to issue a public apology for falsely claiming that Malema abused her and admit that he had in fact lied in the august House.

Mantwa’s letter, written to Mamabolo by her lawyer, described the claims that her husband had abused her as “vexatious, misplaced, spurious, and untrue.”

She said the ANC MP’s statements amounted to “emotional abuse” of herself and by extension, her children, whom she said were being mocked at school.

Mantwa threatened to sue Mamabolo for US$70,000 if the lawmaker fails to make the apology. Mamabolo was yet to respond to Mantwa’s demands as APA went to press.