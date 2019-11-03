International › APA

Donors approve $1.66b for Nigeria energy project

Published on 03.11.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

In a major move to boost electricity generation and supply, Nigeria has secured $1.66 billion from international donors to fast-track the sector.The country currently generates 7,500  megawatts of electricity, far from the 40,000 megawatts required to  serve the more than 200 million people.

 

According to Transmission Company of  Nigeria (TCN), only 3,500 megawatts of the electricity generated is  being distributed because of dilapidated facilities.

 

Alhaji Usman Mohammed, Managing Director  of TCN, said Nigeria has embarked on transmission rehabilitation and  expansion programme which attracted the support of the donors.

 

He said in Abuja on Saturday at Nigeria  electricity awareness walk, organized by TCN, Mainstream Energy  Solutions Limited in conjunction with other Nigerian Electricity  Industry Stakeholders.

 

“ There is need to sustain investment in  the sector especially in distribution segment, careful investment  planning, regulatory consistency and transparency”

 

Mohammed reports that power stands out as  the most important infrastructure and accused citizens of knowingly or  ignorantly contributing to the crisis confronting the sector.

 

He attributed vandalism of power  facilities as a major problem. This include build houses under power  lines and the incessant move to frustrate the acquisition of power line  right of way (ROW).

 

“Also, they steal electricity through  illegal connection, by pass meter connections, refusal to pay for  electricity consumed, failure to make adequate plan for power  infrastructure investment and mismanagement of resource meant  for the sector.”

 

He said that electricity was key to nation building and development.

