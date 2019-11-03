Donors approve $1.66b for Nigeria energy project

In a major move to boost electricity generation and supply, Nigeria has secured $1.66 billion from international donors to fast-track the sector.The country currently generates 7,500 megawatts of electricity, far from the 40,000 megawatts required to serve the more than 200 million people.

According to Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), only 3,500 megawatts of the electricity generated is being distributed because of dilapidated facilities.

Alhaji Usman Mohammed, Managing Director of TCN, said Nigeria has embarked on transmission rehabilitation and expansion programme which attracted the support of the donors.

He said in Abuja on Saturday at Nigeria electricity awareness walk, organized by TCN, Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited in conjunction with other Nigerian Electricity Industry Stakeholders.

“ There is need to sustain investment in the sector especially in distribution segment, careful investment planning, regulatory consistency and transparency”

Mohammed reports that power stands out as the most important infrastructure and accused citizens of knowingly or ignorantly contributing to the crisis confronting the sector.

He attributed vandalism of power facilities as a major problem. This include build houses under power lines and the incessant move to frustrate the acquisition of power line right of way (ROW).

“Also, they steal electricity through illegal connection, by pass meter connections, refusal to pay for electricity consumed, failure to make adequate plan for power infrastructure investment and mismanagement of resource meant for the sector.”

He said that electricity was key to nation building and development.