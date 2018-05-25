Donors urged to finance gender equality for development in Africa

African women rights organizations on Friday urged the global donor community and international development partners to re-affirm their commitment to gender equality, and achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs) by dedicating sufficient funding towards this end.To mark Africa Liberation Day on Friday, the organizations are launching a campaign targeted at the donor community, development partners and governments to reiterate their commitment through dedicated, flexible and multi-year funding streams for women’s rights movements; organizing and advocacy with a target of 30 percent of their budgets allotted to women’s rights work.

They said that unless this deliberate and purposeful financing for gender equality and women’s empowerment is realised, all efforts for transformational development, fighting inequalities and bridging the gender gaps in Africa, will be “pointless”.

The women rights and feminist organizations meeting was convened in Nairobi this week by the African Women’s Development and Communication Network (FEMNET), and was categorical that for the continent to move forward, financing for gender equality must be the main priority.

“There is a simmering crisis on dwindling resourcing for women’s rights organizations (WROs) that must be urgently addressed or the continent will fall short of delivering on its development targets.

“If our donor community and development partners are really committed to this caurse, then financing and resourcing for gender equality must be the priority” said Memory Kachambwa, FEMNET’s acting Executive Director.

“WROs and international co-operating partners recognize that globally, the percentage of overseas development assistance (ODA) that goes to women’s rights organisations has dropped from 1.2% of ODA to a paltry 0.5 percent. This is a significant drop that has detrimental impact on all efforts towards women’s empowerment and gender equality as a whole,” she added.

A preliminary mapping of eight East African WROs revealed that average funding has dropped from $717,291 per annum in 2014 to $580,518 in 2017 – a 20 percent decline.

A case study of Gender Links, a Southern African women’s rights organization, also revealed that its income dropped in 2017 to one-third of its 2014 peak.

Gender Links CEO Colleen Lowe Morna said like many south-based WRO, GL has reached the conclusion that it is falling between the cracks: “too big for the small funds, and too small for the big funds.”

This, she said, is resulting in a trickle down rather than bubble up effect of official development assistance targeted at WROs.

“I have listened to donors saying they fund issues not institutions.”