‘Don’t come here, stay home’ – S/African Minister

Undocumented foreign nationals are not welcome in South Africa and should stay “home to control human displacements,” Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has said.The minister was speaking to the media during the ruling African National Congress party’s manifesto briefing on international relations and cooperation on Sunday.

Zulu, who is the chairperson of the international relations committee in parliament, urged neighbouring countries to control their borders to stop undocumented citizens from travelling to South Africa.

“This is in line with the Paris Climate Change Agreement [of] recommitting South Africa to its responsibility in the fight against climate change, and working with other countries to incentivise their population to stay within the borders of their countries of origin,” Zulu was quoted as saying by the Sowetan newspaper.

According to the paper, the minister said this would ensure that South Africa’s regional integration and cooperation policies included a resolution of immigration matters, especially where there were concerns of human displacements and undocumented immigrants.

“The ANC-led government is working closely with neighbouring countries as well as the global community to ensure better management and coordination of people’s movement from different countries,” she said.

Zulu’s comments follow the xenophobic attacks on African immigrants three weeks ago where their shops were looted in the port city of Durban.

Some 100 repatriated Malawians are expected to arrive home Monday afternoon, with the aid of the International Migration Office and the Malawi diplomatic mission here.