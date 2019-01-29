Don’t create chaos, Nigeria warns embassies

Published on 29.01.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Government has warned embassies and organisations accredited to Nigeria

to desist from actions and utterances that can create political, sectional and religious

crises and divides.Nigeria also warned representatives of foreign countries and organisations resident in the

country against interfering in Nigeria’s internal affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave the warning in a statement signed by its spokesperson,

Mr. George Edokpa on Monday in Abuja.

The Ministry expressed deep concern on statements made by the U.S. Embassy, UK High

Commission and the European Union Election Observer Mission, regarding the suspension

of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

According to the ministry, the action demonstrated serious and unacceptable interference in

the internal affairs of Nigeria.

“The various statements, especially of those referred to above, appear prejudicial and signify

alignment with the opposition.

“And, by extension the Federal Government of Nigeria is working on rigging the forthcoming

elections in Nigeria.

“These statements also portend tolerance for corrupt acts and downplay the anti-corruption

crusade of the Buhari Administration, knowing fully that the suspended CJN had not denied

the charges against him.

“Also, probity requires of him to step aside while the case is under scrutiny,” it stated.

According to the Ministry, it is pertinent to underscore the unfortunate fact that statements,

as referred above, are inimical to the well-being and development of Nigeria.

He said that “their nuisance value is to promote sectional and religious divide in the country,

anarchy and retrogression”.

“Now, more than any other time, Nigerians and true friends of Nigeria should be working

toward repositioning Nigeria to realise her potential and sustainably provide the leadership

expected of her,” it stated.

The ministry noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had consistently demonstrated

respect for the rule of law as a presidential candidate and as the President of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria and would engage in nothing to the contrary.