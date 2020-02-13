Don’t disrupt Ramaphosa’s SONA delivery – Speaker warns opposition

South Africa’s National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has warned the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) against disrupting any parliamentary proceedings in the house on Thursday evening.Should any members of the militant EFF attempt to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), the rules governing the house will be applied to the disrupters, Modise said.

“We know that the majority of South Africans are anxious and want to listen to the president,” the Speaker said.

“We are hoping that our rules will be respected and that all members of parliament will enable us to have a smooth evening.”

She warned that parliament “will be applying the rules” against any disruptive MP in the chamber.

EFF leader Julius Malema has threatened to disrupt the SONA unless Ramaphosa fired Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan from the cabinet – a demand which the president has ignored.

Malema blames the minister for the poor performance of the country’s cash-strapped state owned firms – including power supplier Eskom and the South African Airways – as their overall overseer.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his 2020 SONA in Parliament Thursday afternoon.