“Don’t shy away from science and technology”, Women told

Cameroonian women and young girls have been counseled to get more training in science, information and communication technological skills.

The call was made by the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, MINPROFF, Prof. Marie Therese Ondoa Obama.

According to Minister Ondoa, training in science and technological skills, would open them as well as boys to the modern world. Noting that the theme reflects priority ingredients needed for sustainable development, Marie Therese Obama stated that “a woman or girl who is well educated, well trained, who masters science and technology, is better equipped to fight against trends and tendencies which often relegate them to the background”

Prof. Ondoa recalled that the day was instituted by the United Nations in 1977 “in memory of the struggle carried out since the late 19th century against injustice, maltreatment, various humiliations and discrimination suffered by women in families, communities and the society.” She said in Cameroon, the theme “reflects government’s constant concern about strengthening measures in political, economic, social and cultural domains, in a bid to ensuring an end to all forms of discrimination against women and girls.

Referring to the preamble of the country’s constitution, which guarantees equal rights to all as well as sub-regional and international instruments that protects the rights of women and young girls, the Minister said the respect of such rights would work out well if women master them, including their obligations, role being played by women in Cameroon’s agriculture, as reaffirmed by President Biya during the occasion.

According to Marie Therese Ondoa, a major challenge remains the change of mentality, adhesion and participation of the population in implementing the strategies aimed at promoting women. Upholding that sensitisation and advocacy remains a key, she launched an appeal to all leaders, families and communities, as well as partners in development, to lend their support.

The Minister also used the occasion to call on the women folk to massively inscribe their names on the electoral registers ahead of forthcoming elections. A number of activities that would culminate into the commemoration of March 8, have been programmed across the country.