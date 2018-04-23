Douala airport set to receive three new airlines

Cameroon’s Douala International airport will from May receive three new airlines APA said on Saturday.

The three new airlines, Congo Airways, South Africa Link and Africa Jet, a Gabonese company, will join the other companies, bringing to 20 the number of companies serving the airport.

This announcement confirms Douala airport as “the main hub of Central Africa,” said the country’s Ministry of Transport (MINT).

Meanwhile, an ICAO expert mission is auditing until next Friday, the airports of Douala and Yaoundé to check the security measures, while flight activities continue as usual.