Douala Archdiocese attacked by unkown men

The residence of the Archbishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Douala was on Tursday night attacked by unknown gunmen, authorities of the Catholic church have confirmed.

According to the Vicar General of the Metropolitan Archdiocese, Monsignor Dieudonné Bayemeg, the attack happened at about 9.30pm on Thursday when the men shot projectiles and broke the window panes in an attempts to penetrate into the parochial house. However, some sources within the cathedral rather say the men had fired several bullets before the siren from a police van forced them to take to their heels.

« No human casualty was recorded as the police were immediately put on alert as they arrived the scene and together with theb Archbishop Mgr Samuel Kleda and the rector of the cathedral, cleared away the broken pieces around the area,» Dieudonné Bayemeg said in a communiqué.

On Friday morning, the Attorney General of the Littoral Court of Appeal alongside security forces and some investigators descended on the scene to get details and open an investigation.

The area on Friday morning was barred from any movement except the cathedral where morning mass took its normal course.