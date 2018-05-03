Douala-based “prophet” declares to run for Presidential election

Prophet Ndifor Franklin of the Kingship International Ministries finally declared his intention yesterday after a failed attempt at the weekend during a rally that was stopped by security forces.

“I am coming forth to stand in this Presidential election coming up 2018,” Prophet Frank, as he is fondly called, said boldly during a press conference.

Running under the banner of the National Progam for Peace in Cameroon, NPPC, the “man of God” presented his political program for the country if he is elected as President of the Republic.

“We have engineers, specialist who have studied abroad, all Cameroonians who have studied abroad, I am calling you back home, bring back the technology, bring back the knowledge and we shall build Cameroon,” He issued a rallying cry to Cameroonians in the diaspora.

Talking on the anglophone crisis that has held down the two English-speaking regions of the country for close to two years now, he called on all stake holders to stop destroying the nation and sue for peace, equality and unity.

“We(as a people) are not the problem but the problem is the management of Cameroon, so don’t kill each other but see reasons to stop fighting each other in the regions,” the 38-year old Prophet Frank said.