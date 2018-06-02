Douala Ports Authority set for wreck removal operation

This is the first time in thirty years that such an operation will be carried out by the Douala Ports Authority as it seeks to be more competitive, efficient and attractive in its service delivery.

The operation will be launched on Monday June 4 by the Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe alongside the Director of the Douala Ports Authority Cyrus Ngo’o.

The operation aimed at clearing the Douala seaport of shipwreck will pave the way for a free flow of maritime activities, provide more business space for the Douala Ports Authority.

“The (Douala Ports Authority) management expects that space will be created for four more docks when the broken down vessels are removed. This is also expected to facilitate the berthing of more vessels, thereby boosting business.,” the Douala Ports Authority said in a statement.

Given the complexity of the situation, 25 wrecks have been earmarked for removal during this fisrt phase which will clear access to the docks as well as fishing docks which are the major priorities for the moment.

The operation will be extended to the other docks, namely the the commercial wharf, the woods dock and the military whar. The Tiko, Limbe and Limbe 2 docks will equally follow in the next phase of the operation, management of the Douala Ports Authority said.

Wrecks of various types such as dredgers, trawlers, tugboats, service boats, ferries, cargo liners will be removed in particles and debris given that some are in an advanced state of degradation.