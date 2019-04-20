Double joy for S/Africa at Two Oceans Marathon

International › APA

Published on 20.04.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

There was double joy for South Africa in Saturday’s Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, with triple Comrades Marathon champion Bongumusa Mthembu winning the ultra-leg of the men’s section and Gerda Steyn claiming honours in the women’s section of the run.Mthembu, aged 35, crossed the finishing line in an impressive time of 3:08:40. He was closely followed by countryman David Gatebe in 03:10:30.

Justin Cheshire of Kenya (03:11:23) ‚ Sintayehu Yinesu of Ethiopia (03:12:34) and Mabuthile Lepopo (of Lesotho (03:16:04) completed the top five runners.

In the women’s section‚ Steyn was the first to the finish line in a time of 03:31:29‚ followed by Mamorallo Tjoka of Lesotho in 03:38:23.

Irvette van Zyl of South Africa (03:41:32)‚ Dominika Stelmach of Poland (03:50:12) and Jenna Challenor of South Africa (03:51:56) completed the top five places.

In the 21.1 km half-marathon‚ Elroy Galant of South Africa finished first in the men’s race in a time of 01:03:20‚ while Helaila Johannes of Namibia won the women’s race in 01:10:30.

Men’s Marathon Results:

1. Bongumusa Mthembu (RSA) 03:08:40

2. David Gatebe (RSA) 03:10:30

3. Justin Cheshire (KEN) 03:11:23

4. Sintayehu Yinesu (ETH) 03:12:34

5. Mabuthile Lepopo (LES) 03:16:04.

Women’s Marathon Results:

1. Gerda Steyn (RSA) 03:31:29

2. Mamorallo Tjoka (LES) 03:38:23

3. Irvette van Zyl (RSA) 03:41:32

4. Dominika Stelmach (POL) 03:50:12

5. Jenna Challenor (RSA) 03:51:56. 

