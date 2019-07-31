Dozens detained over recent Ethiopia unrest

The temporary Command Post deployed by Ethiopia’s federal government to bolster security in the Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples State said it is detaining dozens of people allegedly involved in the recent violence that occurred in the area.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Command Post hailed the partnership between the residents and law enforcement officers over tip-offs and recovering of looted properties.

Illegal weapons were also seized following security operations, including at checkpoints, the statement said.

Relative peace and security has been restored in the region, it said, adding that if things continue this way, the duration of the Command Post won’t be longer.

However, the Command Post would strengthen its operation until durable peace is restored in the region, it said.

The Command Post prohibits activities that are against the law such as violations of human rights, unauthorized rally, and use of motorcycles in the city of Hawassa.

No curfew of other restrictions hax been imposed in the region, it noted.