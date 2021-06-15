International › APA

Dozens of Congolese displaced by volcano eruption relocated in new settlement in Rwanda

Published on 15.06.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

Rwandan Government in collaboration with the UN Refugees Agency has relocated 120 displaced people who fled volcanic eruption in the northern Democratic Republic of the Congo and crossed into neighbouring Rwanda from cross-border regions to a new camp of Kijote located a few miles away, an official source confirmed Tuesday to APA in Kigali.The arrived in Rwanda earlier last month following the threat of eruption, where in total thousands of people were ordered to leave Goma to neighbouring towns and into Rwanda.

The government of Nord Kivu said that those who lost their houses will remain in shelters in different regions and neighboring countries but the rest can go back to their houses.

On 22 May the sudden eruption of Nyiragongo volcano in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRc) sent lava flowing into populated areas of Goma, the regional capital of North Kivu, destroying around 1,000 homes in four villages, six schools and vital infrastructure, cutting off power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of people.

The previous major eruption of Nyiragongo dates back to January 17, 2002, when it killed more than 100 people. It covered almost the entire eastern part of Goma with lava, including half of the airport runway.

The last eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, was in 2002, leaving hundreds dead.

The lava coated the airport runways and also left more than 100,000 homeless in the aftermath. The volcano also erupted in 1977, killing more than 600 people.

