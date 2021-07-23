International › APA

Dozens of Eritrean migrants killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray region-Report

Published on 23.07.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Dozens of Eritrean migrants have reportedly been killed in Shimelba and Hitsats refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, according to local reports.Some of the refugees who arrived at Debark town in Amhara region fleeing the attacks in the refugee camps Thursday told ENA that troops of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have killed an unspecified number of Eritrean migrants and raped  several others.

The regional government is treating the refugees in a way that violates the international law that governs refugee protection, they said.

Six refugees are killed in unspecified time, but only one of the victims is laid to rest. The remaining victims are yet to be buried, according to the immigrants  

Solomon Tesfamariam, one of the Eritrean migrants, was quoted as saying “we are refugees, not an opposition group or supporter of any political entity. Refugees need to live in peace, and the international community should vehemently condemn it and request the illegal group to refrain from its illegal action,”  

Giday Tesfazghi is another Eritrean refugee who said ”the TPLF terrorist group has committed unspeakable maltreatment.”  Dozens of women were raped and several others, including children under four years of age, were kidnapped and taken to an undisclosed location, he added. 

TPLF is also diverting medicines that were meant to be delivered to the refugees for its own use. Also, the TPLF has militarized the refugee camps as it has mounted heavy weaponry within the refugee camp. 

