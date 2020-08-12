International › APA

Happening now

Dozens of protesters killed in southern Ethiopia

Published on 12.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Dozens of protesters were shot dead by security forces and dozens others wounded in Sodo town, capital of the Walayita zone in southern Ethiopia, APA learned on Wednesday.The protests were triggered by the detention of several senior zonal officials who sought to unilaterally declare the formation of a new regional state within the federation.

Authorities, however, have accused the zone’s officials of conspiring with opposition groups in an attempt to destabilize the zone.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said security forces in Wolaita Zone appear to have used excessive force in confronting protesters, killing at least six people.

“Security forces should exercise maximum restraint from using lethal force in dealing with peaceful protest,” the commission said.

A total of 178 people were detained during Monday’s arrests, 28 of whom are senior officials in the zone’sadministration. They remain detained in the premises of Wolaita Sodo Agricultural, Technical andVocational Education College.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Peace and Security Bureau of the South Nations Nationalities and Peoples Region (SNNPR) confirmed the arrest of the officials.

The bureau’s statement further said the officials had breached the state of emergency rule which prohibits holding meetings during the presence of a coronavirus pandemic.

Tensions began after 38 members of the council of Wolaita zone withdrew themselves from the region’s council in protest against the federal government’s plan to reorganize the Southern region into four separate regional states.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top