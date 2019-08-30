DR Congo: Ebola death toll reaches 2000

The Ebola epidemic continues to wreak havoc in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 2000 people have died out of a total of 3000 cases, APA learned on Friday from media sources.According to RFI, Uganda, a country bordering the DRC, reported at the same time the death of a nine-year-old girl who was tested for Ebola on Thursday.

JeuneAfrique quoted AFP as saying that the girl arrived Wednesday from the DRC. She was recorded in Kasese district, in southwestern Uganda, according to the Ugandan Ministry of Health.