DR Congo refugees, IDPs get $2.5m from Japan

Japan has made $2.5 million available to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to meet the urgent needs of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Central African Republic, Burundi and DR Congo, according to a UNHCR statement received at APA.There are nearly 172,400 Central African refugees in northern DRC and more than 43,000 Burundian refugees in eastern DRC, in addition to the millions of Congolese forced to move within their own country.

This Japanese funding is aimed in particular at strengthening UNHCR’s response in the areas of education and health for refugees and providing access to family housing for displaced and returned persons in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

According to UNHCR, about 88,000 homes were destroyed or damaged in 2018 in these two provinces.