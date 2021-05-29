International › APA

DR Congo refutes ‘fake news’ on Nyamuragira volcano eruption

Published on 29.05.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday refuted ‘fake news’ on Nyamuragira eruption amid the ongoing of another volcanic activity from neighboring Nyiragongo.The statement issued by the ministry of Communication in Kinshasa lamented the spread of “fake news,” on the eruption of another volcano which it said gives a wrong depiction of the situation in affected communities and causes confusion.

The death toll from Nyiragongo volcanic eruption in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to 32 after Congolese officials confirmed more people died after the lava had flowed into the city of Goma, the capital city of North Kivu province.

Some died from inhaling smoke or toxic gas when they were walking across a wide expanse of the cooling lava, the scientific director of the Volcanic Observatory of Goma, Celestin Kasereka Mahinda said.

The previous eruption of Nyiragongo volcano in 2002 lasted for one day, destroying 15% of Goma, including part of the international airport and the business centre.

The volcano is considered by experts as one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world because of its particularly fast-moving lava, which can flow more than 60 miles per hour.

