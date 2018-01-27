DR Congo’s Kabila defends electoral process

President Joseph Kabila of the DR Congo has defended the electoral process in his country, insisting that it is on the right track.He was speaking at a press conference on the 17th anniversary of his assumption of power following the assassination of his father Laurent Desire Kabila.

“We will do everything so that elections are held in a free and transparent manner,” President Kabila pledged, setting a date with journalists in a few months to assess the evolution of the process.

He noted that with approximately 46 million voters registered so far, the elections in DR Congo constitute a huge exercise that will require more than one billion two hundred million US dollars for the process to be successfully expedited.

He said despite this gigantic budget “we are on the right track” since the electoral law has been promulgated, the electoral calendar published while the law on the distribution of seats awaits for the conclusion of the registration exercise in provinces in Kasai”.

He however lamented that like in the previous polls of 2006 and 2011, there is fierce resistance by what he called fringe opposition, civil society groups and a so-called man of God attempting to derail the process by proposing “scatterbrained schemes, without legal basis”.

The opposition proposed the organization of a transition without Kabila before elections are held.

President Kabila, who boasted about mending the divisions in DR Congo when he took power in 2001 as his greatest achievement as leader, told reporters that “for years now, everything has been said, except the truth.”

He emphasized that the truth is that he was the only one, in 2006, who defended the draft constitution while those who defend it today were its staunchest critics.

In response to a question from a journalist about the possibility of his candidature in the December 2018 presidential election, Mr Kabila referred him to Article 70 of the constitution which stipulates that “the President of the Republic is elected by direct universal suffrage for a five-year term renewable once”.

The relevant provision also states that “at the end of his mandate, the President of the Republic remains in office until the effective installation of the newly elected President”.