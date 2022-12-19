Dr. Gabriel Agbor : “Cameroon Builds Pillars in Bio sciences Society”

The 29th annual conference of the Cameroon Biosciences Society took place in Yaounde under the theme “BIOSCIENCES AND INNOVATION FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT”.

For three days, academics, industrialists, researchers, students and policy makers from Cameroon and abroad gathered at the IMPM to share knowledge, experiences and research results on multiple aspects of biosciences. The conference focused on harnessing bio-innovation for sustainable development to reduce poverty and improve human health. Journal du Cameroon spoke to Dr. Gabriel Agbor, Head of the Centre for Research in Medical Plants and Traditional Medicines at IMPM, as he shed more light on specific questions.

What are the resolutions taken after the three days gathering of the Cameroon Biosciences Society at the Institute of Medical Research and Medicinal Plants Studies Yaoundé?

During the 03 days that furnished the exchanges, the Bioscientists welcomed the scientific development issues that were addressed around four themes:

– Forestry environment and climate change with emphasis on the rational exploitation of microbial, faunal and floral biodiversity; the resilience of agro-systems; as well as problems related to pollution and water treatment.

– Food Nutrition and Agriculture with emphasis on organic farming, through the use of organic fertilizers and pesticides, for the protection and productivity of plants; food quality and technology; but also the problems of malnutrition and over-nutrition.

– Global health and the fight against diseases with emphasis on prevention, the fight against pandemics; infectious diseases and emerging and neglected diseases.

– Natural products and medicinal plants with emphasis on the chemical composition and pharmacological activity of plant extracts, in order to manufacture phytomedicines against non- communicable diseases (hypertension, diabetes), infectious (, anti-vector, antimicrobial, antimalarial , as well as other properties including antioxidant, purifying water.

In addition, the Conference took place in 06 sessions. These were preceded by an inaugural lesson on the theme “Biosciences and Innovations for Sustainable Development”; as well as 04 plenaries entitled:

– Identification of active molecules from essential oils using a chemometrics approach

– Plants based natural products as nano-engineered drug delivery systems

– Nutrition research in Cameroon for sustainable development

– Protection and industrial development of scientific innovations in Cameroon in the field of

health and agriculture

At the end of these workshops, oral presentations and posters, the participants made a number of

recommendations:

What role should public authorities play in the process?

The relationship between biological scientists and the government is supposed to be symbiotic. With the Scientists through their research results acting as advisory to the government and the government providing the funding for research activities. Unfortunately, this has not been the case as Ministry in charge of scientific research and innovation is amongst those with the smallest budgets. And the results are that very little is achieved in research funded by the government.

However, Research Scientist do fight for competitive grants from external funding which makes groundbreaking research results. These are used in advocacy and advisory to the Government. In return, the Government is expected to empower the research scientist with

– Recognize the usefulness of the Cameroon Biosciences Society.

– Provide sufficient funding innovation and environmental development.

– Establish a National Research Fund for research and Development.

How can biosciences boost economic development in Cameroon?

Biosciences research results can impact economic development of Cameroon in several ways if

given the attention needed: In the agriculture sector, we can mention the improvement of yields of food product (crop, fishes, meat production) etc. This can go a long way to fight against poverty and hunger. Empowering

the youths’ entrepreneurship opening small businesses to operationalize biological sciences research results is important. Primary agricultural and forest products provide about one-third of total export earnings, with wood, cocoa, cotton, and coffee the leading agricultural exports.

In the area of Health, I stand with the slogan that “A healthy man is a wealthy man”. A healthy

population will provide workforce to boost the economy. There will not be absences at job site or

economic activities because of poor health rather a full workforce for a better yield. Through

Are scientists sufficiently interested in the above questions?

Of course. Considering the number of national and international scientists concerned with research issues related to Biosciences and alleviation of poverty, Bioscience and sustainable development etc, the emergence of Cameroon by 2035 is impressive. Year in year out we interact with over 300 Bioscientist from around the world on similar topics.

In a community like Cameroon that is not well braced on eco-sciences, how do you transmit its basic knowledge to inhabitants?

This is a major issue and one of the setbacks of bioscientists. Their research results are mostly in scientific publication and preferably in international per review scientific journals. This makes it difficult for the common Cameroonian to access such results. Even when research results are submitted to the respective government sector, they end in such departments and the common man does not have access. Hence, Advocacy, Advocacy, Advocacy is the key to overcome this barrier. Most often political decision-makers are invited to the Conferences but they hardly

attend. Meanwhile they are the once to spearhead this advocacy.

How far can Research on biosciences set a base for a pharmaceutical industry in a country like Cameroon?

It is a truism that there is no pharmaceutical company in Cameroon. Hence the pharmaceutical company is dead. All medications in the Cameroon market are imported even paracetamol (acetaminophen). The only made in Cameroon medications are improve traditional medicines (ITM) sold in the streets of major cities in Cameroon. It is also important to mention that majority of Bioscientist in Cameroon are researching on medicinal plants which are the major ingredient in ITM. Hence the research results obtained can be exploited for the development of medicine to

serve the population. This fits very well with the slogan of the President of the Republic His Excellency Paul Biya on let us consume homemade. With sufficient funding we can put to the market plant based products (Phytomedicne) of most diseases plaguing our country Cameroon.

What are the loopholes faced so far and future projects you uphold?

The main shortcomings of the Cameroon Biosciences Society are:

– The lack of sufficient funding to multiply scientific activities. We intend to bring together Cameroonian researchers around targeted themes to address specific problems with different stakeholders and national development objectives of international scope. This thematic grouping requires a high sense of organization and governance that will flatter both the state and civil society to fund research. Researchers must organize themselves into a network in diverse and complementary disciplines in order to better address the problems of society.

– Failure to take into account the resolutions issued over the years by the State (we have just completed the 29th Conference). Our future challenges are to have the CCB recognized as a public utility organization and to allow our resolutions to be taken into consideration by decision- makers and the government in order to help them achieve the objectives of Cameroon's National Development Strategy (SND) 2030 of which we have many tools such as our valued research results, ongoing research/development projects…