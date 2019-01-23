DRC: EU recognises Tshisekedi’s election

The European Union has announced it would recognise the election of Felix Tshisekedi as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the wake of last month’s presidential polls.The EU issued a statement to that effect on Tuesday following a joint meeting of the European Foreign Affairs ministers and those of the African Union held on 21st and 22nd January 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.

Ahead of the European bloc’s statement, France on Monday announced it had noted the confirmation of Tshisekedi as the next president of the DRC.

It said France’s ambassador to DRC would attend Thursday’s inauguration of Tshisekedi as the country’s new leader.

Meanwhile in a congratulatory message to president-elect Tshisekedi, Egyptian leader, Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi expressed his desire “to meet him as soon as possible with a view to strengthening the laudable partnership between the two countries.”

Other countries including Burundi, South Africa, Russia and China have also sent messages of congratulation to Mr. Tshisekedi.