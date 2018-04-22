DRC gov’t, Tshisekedi family agree on funeral

An agreement was reached on Saturday in Kinshasa between the Congolese government and the political and biological family of Etienne Tshisekedi wa Mulumbapour for the organization of the latter’s funeral.The Congolese iconic opposition leader died on February 1, 2017, but his body remains in Belgium because of a disagreement between the state and his family over the organization of his funeral.

A joint statement signed on Saturday by the government and the Tshisekedi family stipulates that all funeral organization costs will be footed by the state, and that a special aircraft will be sent to Belgium for the repatriation of the remains and all the family members who are still there.

The People’s Palace, the seat of the parliament, was chosen as the place for the body to lay in state for about 48 hours, to enable people to file past and pay their last respects, as well as for the official and popular tributes.

Finally, the body of Etienne Tshisekedi will be buried in the family property located in the town of N’sele, east of the Congolese capital.

However, the joint statement does not specify the date of repatriation of the former opposition leader’s remains.

The signatory parties have declared “a political truce” during the funeral, and agreed that the agreement will be applied in good faith.